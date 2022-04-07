It was a mayor’s race that had one winner, but both candidates walked away feeling good about the results.
Brad Blanke may have lost as a write-in candidate for the Watertown mayoral position, but he didn’t sound defeated Wednesday.
“It was a decent showing,” he said. “I know running as a write-in candidate was a long shot. If nothing else, it was a huge learning experience for me.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland retained her positioned for another three years. She earned 2,551 votes to Blanke’s 1,097.
“In the end, I want to see Emily do well,” Blanke said. “I want Watertown to succeed as a city. We’ll see what happens in three years.”
Blanke said it’s a lot of work to run for mayor.
“The poll worker deserve a huge ’thank you’ for their work,” Blanke said. “I know running as a write-in candidate is a lot of work for them.”
He said he was happy to see Fred Smith and Bob Wetzel win as Watertown alderpersons.
Blanke said he would consider running as an alderperson in a year, but has not made a decision yet.
McFarland ‘humbled’ and ‘grateful’ for win
McFarland was also happy to win her second term, which city ordinance says is the most consecutive terms a mayor can hold.
“I am humbled, encouraged, and grateful for the support of the community today. This outcome is validation of the hard work of the last three years that my team, our city council, our committees, this community, and I have committed to,” McFarland said. “Furthermore, it is confirmation that the plan we laid out during this campaign, a plan that continues the momentum we’ve established, is what the majority of voters want.
“I am deeply honored to serve as mayor of our community for a second term and am excited to work alongside my incredible team, city council and committees. We’ve established an ambitious plan of work; we have some challenges to overcome and we also have incredible opportunities — regardless, I’m ready and so is my team.
“I want to thank my husband, Kyle, my campaign manager Nicole, my family and my close friends for their unwavering support and their willingness to walk this path with me. It certainly is not the easiest path to take, but they see and believe in the bigger plan, and I’m grateful for each of them,” McFarland said. “I also want to thank my supporters; your words of encouragement, your questions and ideas, and your support made this campaign possible.”
