In 2008, I was fortunate enough to be able to develop a youth engagement program called the Dodge County Law Enforcement Explorer Post. We have since rebranded the organization and it is now called the Dodge County Sheriff Cadets. The purpose of the program has always been to engage with our youth to educate them on a career in the law enforcement field. It has grown into so much more and as we are starting our 15th year, I recall so many very neat success stories.
Before I get to those successes, I should tell you about the program. The cadet program is a volunteer program for youth and and young adults age 14-21. The program is aimed at young men and women, who have thoughts of working in the law enforcement field. They meet on the second and fourth Mondays of every month. They train on various law enforcement topics. Some of those topics include basic investigative techniques such as interview and interrogation, how to conduct a proper traffic stop, investigating a domestic disturbance and response to burglaries and robberies. The cadets have an opportunity to attend regional, state and national conferences to show off the education they received and they have a very sizable trophy case in the lobby of the sheriff’s office.
Once our cadets turn 18 they are encouraged to ride along on patrol with the sheriff’s deputies, sit in dispatch to observe 911 calls and the many other tasks our dispatchers do or spend time in the jail to learn the role of a correctional officer. Finally, our cadets are very much involved in the community taking on various community service projects.
While all of this is a great deal of fun for the cadets, there is so much more to the program, which benefits our youth. The program is designed to instill in its members both leadership skills and responsibility. It is a program that truly grows leaders. We hold our cadets to a high standard including being successful with their school work and being successful with everyday decisions. They are shown how decisions they make early in life can impact their long-term success in their personal and professional lives. From time-to-time, they make decisions that are not always in their best interest. We use those moments to mentor them to make better future decisions.
Our selection process for there sheriff cadets is very similar to that of the hiring process for a sheriff’s deputy. They must apply online at www.dodgecountysheriff.com under the Cadet Community Program page. The cadets are then contacted for an interview conducted by the command staff of the sheriff cadet and a cadet advisor (sheriff’s deputy). If the interview goes well, we conduct a background investigation and if they pass, they are brought on to start their training.
In 14 years, our program helped to develop many young men and women into eventual employees of the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies. Currently, our agency employs former explorer/cadets, who fill the roles of patrol sergeant, deputy sheriff, field training officer, communications officer and community service officer. One cadet is scheduled to become a correctional officer in June. Some of our deputies also rejoined the cadet program as advisors working to develop the next group of young leaders.
I am extremely proud of our sheriff cadet program and its success and look forward to many more years of watching our youth grow. It is just one more way we at the sheriff’s office work to make Dodge County a great place to live, work and visit.
