TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Lake Mills at Westfield, 7 p.m.

East Troy at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Dodgeland at Lourdes Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Horicon at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Waterloo at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Palmyra-Eagle at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Pardeeville at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Edgerton at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Winnebago Lutheran Academy at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Central Wisconsin Christian at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Hustisford at Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Faith Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Lake Country Lutheran at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.

Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Brodhead at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Markesan at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Watertown at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Wrestling

Hustisford at Lake Mills, 10 a.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, 10 a.m.

Boys basketball

Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 2:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Menasha at Lakeside Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Johnson Creek vs. Almond-Bancroft, 4 p.m., Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells

Lakeside Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Luther Prep at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swimming

Jefferson at Conference Relays, 10 a.m., Whitewater High School

Load comments