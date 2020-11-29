TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Lake Mills at Westfield, 7 p.m.
East Troy at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Dodgeland at Lourdes Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Horicon at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Palmyra-Eagle at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Pardeeville at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Edgerton at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Winnebago Lutheran Academy at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Central Wisconsin Christian at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Faith Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Lake Country Lutheran at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Waterloo, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Brodhead at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Markesan at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Watertown at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Wrestling
Hustisford at Lake Mills, 10 a.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, 10 a.m.
Boys basketball
Johnson Creek at Cambria-Friesland, 2:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Menasha at Lakeside Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Johnson Creek vs. Almond-Bancroft, 4 p.m., Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells
Lakeside Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Luther Prep at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.
Boys swimming
Jefferson at Conference Relays, 10 a.m., Whitewater High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.