SENIOR FUN

High scores —Men: Carl Schultz 686 (204, 243, 239), Wayne Kuerschner 563 (247), Bob Saeger 544 (247), Bob Saeger 544 (212, 202), Don Kreiziger 528, Jerry Haut 520, Ron Milbrath 513, Dick Zoellick 509. Women: Deb Archambeau 532 (234), Lucy Saeger 472

Standings

Final — 2nd half

;Pts.

Aces;78

Semi Old;73

New Comers;70

Strikers;64

Mixed Nuts;53

Screwballs;50

Sockums;46

Goodtimers;44

