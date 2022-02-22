FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Matt Wong 639 (210, 235), Bill Reed 632 (248), DJ Kruesel 616 (202, 204, 210), Kevin Blasing 550 (211). Women: Melissa Kruesel 575 (214, 200), Cassie Blasing 574 (233), Spring Reed 540 (233), Nicole Bosque 502
Standings
;Pts.
Date Night;38-18
Young & Old;36-20
United Septic;34-22
ENR Auto;28-28
Emil’s Pizza;24-32
Rascals;24-32
Wolff Pack;24-32
Fri. Nite Bowlers;16-40
766
High scores: Jerry Haut 746 (299), Denny Loppnow 684, Kadan Jablonski 680, Josh Wagner 672, Jeremy Wolfe 672, Albert Bolden 671, Craig Frank 663, Pete Froemming 658, Andy Fenske 650, Andrew Jonas 650, Matt Tway 649, Jason Peirick 646, Jay Schartz 643, Ralph Peirick 638, Adam Trexler 626, Scott Naylor 625, Jamie McGowan 623, Brian Loppnow 618, Joe Lewis 611, Jeff Sueflohn 610, Brian Weihert 609, Bob Schmidt 608, Roger Peirick 608, Mark Herold 606
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;173
ZBM;169
Team Patti;165
Kathy’s Buffalo;161
Mel’s Garage;152
United Ctry. Realty;114
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;145
Komo Pattern;139
Watertown Bowl North;132.5
Rednex Pro Shop;109.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;102.5
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Nate Saeger 776 (247, 280, 249), Bruce Martin 771 (267, 244, 258), Tom Christian 727 (266, 269), John Ganster 674 (224, 249), Scott Strege 667 (247, 247), Lukas Saeger 660, (226, 225), Jim Conant 624 (221), Kerry Morris 614 (243), Rich White 601 (235). Women: Amanda Blanke 629 (241, 209), Jeri Schlatter 597 (209, 217), Jean Werner 588 (215), Karin Reszynski 574 (205), Tina Thrane 564, Val Uttech 542 (203), Jen Bowlin 539 (202), Connie Hookstead 526 (204), Sue Gillingham 502
Standings
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;25
G&B Construction;22
GW Electric;21
JAK’S;21
Martin Management;20
Watertown Bowl;20
Concord Inn;19
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;18
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;17
JLSD;17
Edward Jones;15
Gasthaus;14
KRMK;12
CITY
High scores: Josh Kaufmann 789 (278), Wes Umland 784 (280), Kevin Hesse 751 (278), Ben Schrier 744 (258), John Uttech 739 (268), Mark Oiler 738 (275), Tom Christian 712 (279), Eddie Laatsch 700 (279), D.J. Kruesel 699 (255), Brandon Radloff 694 (242), Todd Oestreicher 693 (278), Stu Haenel 681 (245), Marc Oldenhoff 680 (248), Andy Conant 675 (246), Ray Gresbach 672 (248), Kevin Hahn 668 (239), Zack Umland 668 (239), Marsh Mosher 666 (239), Adam Kircher 662 (267), Keven Roethle 660 (279), Jonathan Kaufmann 660 (236), Nate Saeger 652 (236), Tommy Fredrich 649 (227), John Ganser 634 (246), Doug Mallow 610, Troy Oestreicher 607, Mark Mallow 608
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
Fireball;64.5
United Electric;60.5
Gasthaus;58.5
Wolf Paving;57.5
Wttn. Bowl North;53
Wttn. Siding;53
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;65
Bud;59.5
3 Fingers Deep;49
Buffalo;46.5
TBE Equipment;41.5
Nielsen Amusement;39.5
MOONLITERS
High scores: Amanda Kelly 569, Jamie Lehmann 505, Jaime Caudle 498, Jenni Sommers 473, Lisa Morris 472
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;33
Sommers;32
Kube Custom Carpentry;32
Nielsen Amusements;26
Fathead’s Country Campers;26
Berres Brothers;21
DAM Doctors;19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.