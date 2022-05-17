Memorial Day activities in Watertown will have a different starting location this year as the sidewalk on the Main Street bridge is closed for repairs.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 189 will begin the ceremonies on Monday, May 30, at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.
Participants are asked to assemble at the senior center parking lot at 9:15 a.m. The ceremony to honor those killed at sea will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for all veterans who have died in our nation’s service.
A wreath will be placed in the Rock River to honor those lost at sea.
At the conclusion, veterans and the public will march two blocks on Wisconsin Street to Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The Watertown High School Band, under the direction of Reid LaDew and Chad Martin, will play patriotic parade music prior to ceremony in the park.
The group assembled will be welcomed by emcee Gary Stueber, commandant of the Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349 of Watertown.
The invocation will be given by the American Legion Post 189 Chaplain Ward Genz.
The high school band will perform the “Grand Old Flag/America” and the national anthem will be sung by Tatum Henderson with April Witte signing onstage.
American Legion Auxiliary President Mary Petrie will address the crowd.
The band will perform “Salute to Freedom” during the presentation of wreaths.
The Gettysburg Address will be presented by high school student Emma Lemke.
Commander Sgt. Major Joshua J. Engel will be the guest speaker. Engel was born in Park Falls and enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 2001. He enlisted in the US Army Reserve in June of 2003. His advanced individual training was as a carpentry masonry specialist.
After 17 years, he later became a combat engineering in 2018.
Engle served as 1st sergeant for the 996th Engineer Company in Milwaukee and was promoted to command sergeant major in June of 2021.
Engle served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-05 and in 2008-10 and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014.
His military education includes three levels of professional military education courses, as well as the combat engineering course.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf and Army Achievement Medal with oak leaf.
His civilian occupation is as a construction contractor. He and his wife Lora have two daughters, Sarianne and Everlee, and a son, Waylon. He is predeceased by a son, Westyn. The Engels reside in Colgate.
Following the guest speaker, Mark Kottwitz, commander of Watertown AMVETS Post 35, 7th District commander, past state AMVETS Provost Marshall and Watertown Veteran’s Council paver coordinator will dedicate five newly placed pavers.
The firing squad will then five three rounds and taps will be sounded. Genz will give a benediction.
The high school band will conclude the ceremony with the playing of “Sousa Spectacular.”
A light lunch will be served for veterans and their families at American Legion Post 189, 206 S. First St., Watertown.
