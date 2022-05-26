The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, is open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread and Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts in the parking lot at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive, will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. To encourage people to walk, the group will be walking the Watertown/Oconomowoc Interurban Trailhead which has been paved from Clark Street to River Road. People interested in walking with the group can be at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Monday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Movie to
air at center
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will show the movie, “The Father” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The movie is about a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he beings to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and the fabric of his reality. The movie stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots. It is rated PG-13. The movie is free to members and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
