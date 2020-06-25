JUNEAU — Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Tuesday withheld sentence and placed a former Mayville police officer on five years’ probation with conditions, including sex offender treatment, no contact with the two victims, and nine months in the Dodge County Jail.
On Jan. 28, the officer, Mark Forster, pleaded guilty to three Class I felony crimes of misconduct in office.
According to the criminal complaint, Forster resigned from the department following an internal investigation, under which it was alleged Forster had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
The remaining crimes charged in counts one, two and six (child enticement, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office) were dismissed and read-in for sentencing purposes, meaning Forster was not convicted of or sentenced for those crimes, but the court was able to consider the conduct in imposing sentence and ordering restitution.
Attorney General Josh Kaul in a statement Wednesday called the sentencing consistent with the state’s recommendation.
“The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated, prosecuted, and provided victim services in this case.”
Thank you to the members of our outstanding team whose work contributed to this conviction and sentencing for misconduct in office,” said Kaul.
This case was investigated by Special Agents Rico Tijerino and Melissa Fus of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Victim services were provided by Anne Kessenich, victim advocate in DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Shelly Rusch.
