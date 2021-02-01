Local fire departments were called to assist as the Beaver Dam Fire Department received multiple reports of a blaze at 6:20 p.m. at 108 Lakecrest Drive. Police officers arrived and assisted evacuating people from the 16-unit, two-story apartment building. The bulk of the fire was confined to apartment No. 202.
According to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, the residents were evacuated to The Watermark, a community/senior center in downtown Beaver Dam, and damage was extensive enough that the building is uninhabitable. The Red Cross is tending to the needs of those displaced.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said firefighters found heavy fire conditions upon arrival coming from a second-story window on the street side of the building. Three hose lines were deployed which knocked down the blaze.
There were no injuries to firefighters or any occupants, he said.
Mannel said Beaver Dam fire units remained on the scene until 9 p.m. and all were back in service at 10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under routine investigation. No damage estimate was available Friday afternoon.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Burnett, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Lowell, Clyman, and Waupun Fire Departments. They were also aided by Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Beaver Dam Auxiliary, and the Community Activities and Services Watermark and staff. Hustisford Fire and Watertown EMS covered Beaver Dam while others were on scene and answered one EMS call.
This is not the first time the Beaver Dam Fire Department was summoned to this two-story apartment building for a fire call.
On March, 2, 2017, four people were injured and many more displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment building at 112 Lakecrest Drive, in Beaver Dam. Fifteen people were injured, including seven who had to be taken to the hospital, when a blaze broke out at a 24-unit, two-story building at 104 Lakecrest Drive on April 11, 2017.
