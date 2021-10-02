KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 781 (279, 277, 225), Shawn Voelz 705 (203, 258, 245), John Butschke 685 (278, 213), Damien Lopez 662 (223, 234, 205), Will Reed 647 (229, 215, 203), Larry Caya 641 (227, 221), Andrew Jonas 625 (211, 218), John Ganster 602 (215). Women: Wendy Kaufmann 585 (211, 211), Jodi Bircher 581 (233)
Standings
;Pts.
Maw, Paws, Me Pet Rescue;24
Local Waters;19
Bob’s Bunch;18
American Family Insurance;15
We Don’t Care;14
Fun Farm N Toys;13
G Brock Auto Repair;11
Johnson & Hellekson;9
Kube Custom Carpentry;9
Revolution Pro Shop;8
WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores: Jamey Hisel 749 (279), Craig Frank 743 (276), Kadan Jablonski 742 (256), Jake Sell 738 (270), Chris Kaufmann 724 (259), Josh Kaufmann 724 (259), Marty Schneidewind 705 (258), Bruce Martin 703 (253), Bobby Sensing 698 (277), Pete Richter 692 (232), Jonathan Kaufmann 683 (247), Zack Umland 674 (253), Randy Burkard 670 (243), Lukas Saeger 657 (243), Tom Fredrick 654 (263), John Foltz 651 (238), Mark Oiler 651 (221), George Sabol 650 (229), Shawn Bresnehan 646 (256), John Bratz 642 (223), Brad Ebert 642 (248), Jeremy Wolfe 640 (247), Jeff Koeffler 637 (231), Matt English 636 (223), Aaron Schadt 635 (230), Clark Eckert 627 (228), Tyler Arbogast 624 (217), Derrick Heiser 623 (248), Mitch Mosher 620 (242), Justin Mallow 615 (212), Mark Herold 613 (246), Brad Sabbel 606 (233), Tom Lulewicz 602 (214), Brad Riesen 601 (212)
Previous week’s high scores: Lukas Saeger 764 (274), Andrew Jonas 743 (267), Clark Eckert 733 (254), Craig Frank 726 (278), Adam Zastrow 716 (257), Jeremy Wolfe 715 (255), Derrick Heiser 715 (299), Josh Kaufmann 711 (256), John Quinn 710 (257), Kaden Jablonski 709 (269), Jamey Hisel 695 (240), Chris Kaufmann 670 (257), Tom Christian 663 (232), Nate Saeger 659 (258), Aaron Schadt 648 (279), Keven Roethle 646 (266), Mitch Mosher 645 (244), Dan Schilling 638 (228), Randy Burgardt 637 (248), Todd Saeger 635 (223), Bobby Selsing 633 (222), Bill Borchardt 631 (268), Jake Hermanson 627 (246), Jake Sell 621 (215), Jonathan Kaufmann 621 (244), Marshall Mosher 621 (212), Ben Naleid 618 (217), Mark Herold 618 (222), Mark Oiler 612 (238), Pete Richter 611 (223), Ed Wolff (221), Ronnie Bartels 608 (207), Jeremy Schwark 603 (226), Brock Sabol 603 (226), Jim Stevens 602 (216), Scott Wolfgram 600 (222)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Wolff Pack II;73
Revolution Pro Shop;68.5
Three Ducks Pub;55.5
Wolff Pack I;47
Koplin Excavating;47
G&B Construction;46
Rusty Nail;38
Who’d We Hang;37
Watertown Bowl;29
Division 2
18/North;53
Hisel Flooring;52
JG Custom Carpentry;52
Rednex Pro Shop;48
The Incredibowls;46
Crank Shafts;45
ZBM;28
Pineapple Express;28
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Sherena Mallow 665 (216, 257), Katelyn Hodel 612 (246), Tammy Burke 580 (204), Barb Bauer 545 (201), Steph Reszynski 536 (205), Sara Schaefer 529 (202), Karin Reszynski 527 (200), Ali Mauer 522, Terry Zastrow 514, Jean Musil 504 (204), Chris Moldenhauer 501, Melissa Tetzlaff 500
Standings
;Pts.
The Ball Handlers;26
KT Gals;22
Who Gives a Split;22
Stacey’s 2;20
Split Happens;18
Silver Eagle;16
Schaefer;16
Kraemer;14
Watertown Bowl;14
Kozi Homer;14
RJ Exteriors;14
Stacey’s 1;12
Alley Gals;10
Travel Leaders;6
SENIOR FUN
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 610 (229, 200), Don Kreiziger 600 (224), Rick Tortomasi 597, Jerry Haut 586 (225), Dick Zoellick 535, Larry Gillingham 516, Mark Moreau 504. Women: Deb Archambeau 466
Standings
;Pts.
Sockums;22
Strikers;22
Jeriatrics;22
Aces;20
Mixed Nuts;20
Semi old;10
Good times;8
Screwballs;2
COMMUNITY
High Scores: Brad Ziemer 728 (248), Larry Romprey 723 (266), Dale Stangler 694 (252), Jamie Genz 671 (226), Dean Sellnow 652 (245), Robb Borchardt 641 (232), Bruce Kemmerling 612 (234), Tim Claas 602 (246)
Standings
;Pts.
KG Builders;10
Watertown Bowl;9
Ann's Farmington Inn;8
Stull Agronomy;8
Silver Eagle Saloon;7
Schaefer's Soft Water;6
3 MAN SLEEPER
High Scores: Michelle Wolff 753, Pete Boer 650, Brandon Radloff 645, Pete Richter 642, Josh Bartz 630
Standings
;Pts.
Pine Cone;28
G & W Electric;26
JLS;24
Rusty Nail;22
Miller 64;16
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;12
Jak’s;11
Hersh's Gang;9
Watertown Bowl;9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.