LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Marin Riesen totaled 19 points and junior forward Jenna Shadoski added 14 as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team beat visiting Lodi 66-48 in a Capitol North game Thursday on Senior Night.
Junior guard Ava Heckmann and sophomore forward Ava Stein scored seven points apiece.
“I thought we played a good offensive game tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We nailed a few early 3-point shots. We also got all the girls in tonight, which feels nice. They deserved to go in and see playing time.
“Marin had a nice game inside and outside. She hit a lot of intermediate jump shots (and was 8-for-10 from the floor). Ava Stein came off the bench and was 5-for-6 from the free throw line. This was a nice bounce-back game after tough loss against Jefferson.”
Shadoski and senior guard Carly Paske each hit 3s as the Warriors (13-7, 4-3 Capitol North) raced out to a 32-19 lead the break.
The Warriors’ 3-player senior class of forwards Lily Schuetz and Claire Liddicoat and Paske were celebrated on Senior Night.
Lakeside plays at Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66, LODI 48
Lodi 19 29 — 48
Lakeside 32 34 — 66
Lodi (fg fta-ftm pts) — Harrington 3 0-3 7, Prieve 1 0-1 2, Thieren 1 0-0 3, Haas 1 1-5 3, Puls 4 0-0 10, Gray 1 0-0 3, Klann 5 2-2 12, Schneider 3 1-3 8. Totals 19 4-13 48.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 5 2-4 14, Schuetz 1 4-6 6, Heckmann 3 0-1 7, Paske 2 0-0 6, Liddicoat 1 3-4 6, Larson 0 1-2 1, Riesen 8 3-5 19, Stein 1 5-6 7. Totals 21 18-31 66.
3-point goals — LO (Puls 2, Harrington 1, Thieren 1, Gray 1, Schneider 1) 6; LL (Shadoski 2, Heckmann 1, Paske 2, Liddicoat 1) 6.
Total fouls — LO 25, LL 15.
HUSTISFORD 55, CWC 38
WAUPUN — Rylie Collien scored 22 points to go with five steals and four assists in Hustisford’s 55-38 Trailways East win over Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday.
Hustisford (10-9, 4-4 in conference) trailed by one at halftime, then dominated the rest of the way.
Seven Falcons scored in the second half. Collien scored 11 in each half. Autumn Kuehl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nina Joeckel added eight points and three blocked shots. Kelsey Ewert dished out five assists.
Shelby Buwalda scored 22 points to pace CWC (10-10, 3-6).
“We picked up our defense in the second half,” Hustisford girls basketball Jason Hildebrandt said. “We keyed on No. 10 (Buwalda) and played some good defense. We moved our feet. We moved the ball well on offense and got some easy looks and put them down. We also boxed out a lot better in the second half.”
Hustisford hosts Wayland for Parents Night on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 55, CWC 38
Hustisford 23 32 — 55
CWC 24 14 — 38
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Becker 0 0-1 0, T. Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Kehl 2 0-1 4, Ewert 1 1-2 3, Collien 7 5-6 22, Joeckel 2 3-4 8, Kuehl 5 2-2 12 Totals 20 11-16 55
CWC (fg ft-fta tp) — Buwalda 10 2-2 22, Smies 1 0-0 2, T. Hoffman 3 0-0 8, Braskamp 0 2-4 2, Huizenga 0 0-1 0, E. Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Perry 0 1-2 1 Totals 15 5-9 38
Three-point goals Collien 3, Joeckel , CWC , T. Hoffman 2, E. Hoffman
Total fouls H 14, CWC 14
OAKFIELD 65, DODGELAND 45
JUNEAU — Stella Hoffman led three players in double figures with 14 points as Trailways East leader Oakfield defeated Dodgeland’s girls basketball team 65-45 on Thursday.
Miranda Firari scored nine of her 13 points and Mallory Kohn scored all eight of her points in the first half for Dodgeland (10-9, 5-5 in conference), which led 26-10 to open the game and took a 27-24 edge into the break.
Oakfield (15-5, 10-0) erupted for 41 second half points to remain unbeaten in league play.
“(We) jumped out to a 26-10 lead, but could not sustain it over the course of the game,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.
“They came out of halftime with a purpose, made some shots, and their size down low caught up to us. Really proud of my team and the way they fought tonight.”
Firari added six rebounds. Emma Carpenter added nine points and four assists. Adrianne Bader finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Dodgeland travels to Williams Bay Monday night.
OAKFIELD 65, DODGELAND 45
Oakfield 24 41 — 65
Dodgeland 27 18 — 45
Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Kottke 3 0-0 6, Gremminger 4 1-1 12, Moser 4 0-0 11, Kintzler 1 3-4 5, Streeter 1 3-4 5, Lamonska 2 2-3 6, Patten 1 0-0 2, S. Hoffman 6 2-2 14, J. Hoffman 1 2-8 4 Totals 23 13-22 65
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 4 0-2 8, Holz 0 2-4 2, Knueppel 0 1-2 1, Carpenter 4 0-2 9, Firari 5 2-2 13, Kompsi 1 0-0 2, Bader 4 1-2 10, Roberts 0 0-1 0 Totals 18 6-17 45
Three-point goals — O. (Gremminger 3, Moser 3), D (Carpenter, Firari, Bader)
Total fouls — O 20, D 17
Fouled out — D (Firari)
