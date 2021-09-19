Men’s Day results

Blind Bogey (0, 7)

Barry Grayson, Dale Ninmann, Gene Frank, Bill Saeger, Mike Ladish

Low gross

First place: Vern Lindquist 74

Second place: John Maas 81

Low net

First place: Frederic Schmidt 66

Second place: Ken Kanack 67

Third place: Joel Edwards 70

Ladies Closer

First place (18 holes)

Cathy Steinbrink, Ramona Hackbarth, Jeanne Zeske, Marlene Raether, 66

First place (9 holes)

Laura Schmidt, Cheri Martin, Denise Lee, Julie Egnarski, 38

Second place (18 holes)

Kelly Randa, Lisa Bear, Amy Stamen, Joy Caine, 70

Second place (9 holes)

Suzi Roman, Angelia Nowatka, Tish LeGrow, Cassandra Wagner, 40

Flag events

Longest drive on 1, Lisa Bear

Longest putt on 2, Kelly Randa

Longest putt on 3, Chris Aufderhaar

Shortest drive on 4, Tish LeGrow

Closest to the pin on 5, Linette Clifford

Closest to the pin on 6, Chris Aufderhaar

Closest second shot on 7, Jeanne Zeske

Closest second shot on 8, Kelly Randa

Closest to the pin on 9, Cassandra Wagner

