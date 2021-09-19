Country Club Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Men’s Day resultsBlind Bogey (0, 7)Barry Grayson, Dale Ninmann, Gene Frank, Bill Saeger, Mike LadishLow grossFirst place: Vern Lindquist 74Second place: John Maas 81Low netFirst place: Frederic Schmidt 66Second place: Ken Kanack 67Third place: Joel Edwards 70Ladies CloserFirst place (18 holes)Cathy Steinbrink, Ramona Hackbarth, Jeanne Zeske, Marlene Raether, 66First place (9 holes)Laura Schmidt, Cheri Martin, Denise Lee, Julie Egnarski, 38Second place (18 holes)Kelly Randa, Lisa Bear, Amy Stamen, Joy Caine, 70Second place (9 holes)Suzi Roman, Angelia Nowatka, Tish LeGrow, Cassandra Wagner, 40Flag eventsLongest drive on 1, Lisa BearLongest putt on 2, Kelly RandaLongest putt on 3, Chris AufderhaarShortest drive on 4, Tish LeGrowClosest to the pin on 5, Linette CliffordClosest to the pin on 6, Chris AufderhaarClosest second shot on 7, Jeanne ZeskeClosest second shot on 8, Kelly RandaClosest to the pin on 9, Cassandra Wagner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County board backs castle's resurgence Highway E interstate bridge closed indefinitely Eaton to close its Watertown facility Steven A. Hepp Jefferson schools' mask mandate overturned Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
