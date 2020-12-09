TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Hustisford at CWC, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lodi at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Watertown at Portage, 7:15 p.m.

Big Foot at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Luther Prep at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Parkview, 7:15 p.m.

Oakfield at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Marshall at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 7 p.m.

Boys swim

Jefferson/Cambridge at Janesville Parker, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Whitewater at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Watertown at Portage, 1 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Williams Bay, 1 p.m.

Hustisford at Lourdes Academy, 6:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Johnson Creek at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

Waterloo at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Fort Atkinson at Lakeside Lutheran, 9 a.m.

Columbus at Waterloo, 10 a.m.

Belleville/New Glarus at Lake Mills, 10 a.m.

Load comments