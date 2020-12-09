TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Hustisford at CWC, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lodi at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Watertown at Portage, 7:15 p.m.
Big Foot at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Parkview, 7:15 p.m.
Oakfield at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Sauk Prairie at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Boys swim
Jefferson/Cambridge at Janesville Parker, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Whitewater at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Watertown at Portage, 1 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Williams Bay, 1 p.m.
Hustisford at Lourdes Academy, 6:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Johnson Creek at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Fort Atkinson at Lakeside Lutheran, 9 a.m.
Columbus at Waterloo, 10 a.m.
Belleville/New Glarus at Lake Mills, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.