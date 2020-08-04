JUNEAU – Extension Dodge County will hold its 2020 Clean Sweep Collection Saturday, Aug. 29.
Items will be collected from 8 a.m. to noon at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop at N8856 County Highway A, Beaver Dam.
Hazardous household, farm and business materials will be collected. The cost is $10 per vehicle for household, free for agriculture waste that must pre-register and cost will be assessed for small business that must pre-register.
Pre-registration is required for agriculture and small businesses by calling the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or visit the website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu by Friday, Aug. 21.
Clean sweep programs provide the public with opportunities to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals. This program collects, treats, stores, or disposes of waste in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products which contain the words caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
All residents of Dodge County can participate.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Acceptable damaged, canceled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals are: 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, and rodent bait.
Items not accepted include latex paint; human medical and biological wastes; radioactive materials (smoke detectors); explosives (ammunition and fireworks); alkaline batteries; used motor oil; fertilizer; anti-freeze; compressed gas cylinders; tires; pharmaceuticals; ammunition; and televisions and appliances.
Do not pack materials in the back seat of a vehicle. Keep like materials together and place in cardboard boxes. Cardboard boxes used to transport items to the collection will not be returned.
One must stay in the vehicle at all times. Put all items in the trunk or as close to the hatchback as possible. For social distancing purposes, items will not be unload from the back seats that are directly behind the driver’s seat. Materials should be properly identified with their original labels
Unknown materials can be brought in, but Dodge County and its hazardous waste disposal contractor reserve the right to refuse any material.
For more information, visit the Extension Dodge County website at www.dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 920-386-3790 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays – Fridays.
