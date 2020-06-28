LEBANON — Cameron Streich struck out 13 batters over six innings and Damon Lee picked up the win in relief as the Lebanon Whitetails rallied past the Ashippun Mudcats 6-2 in the Rock River League Southern Division opener for both teams on Sunday at Legends Field.
Ashippun scored single runs in the third and seventh innings to take a 2-1 lead, but Lebanon scored three times in the home half of the seventh and two more in the eighth to pull out the win.
Zach Siebenlist led off Lebanon’s go-ahead rally in the seventh with a walk and Blake Semon was hit by a pitch with one out. Siebenlist scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Louis Demetropoulos and Neil Braker drew walks to extend the rally. Noah Zubke drove in the go-ahead run with a base hit and Tyler Doyle followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Whitetails a 4-2 lead.
In the eighth, Demotropoulos drew a bases-loaded walk and Braker hit a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.
Ashippun starter Jack Kramer allowed one run on four hits over five innings and hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead. Adam Gross took the loss in relief.
Lebanon plays next at Johnson Creek on Sunday.
LEBANON 6, ASHIPPUN 2
Ashippun 001 000 100 — 2 4 3
Lebanon 000 100 32X — 6 8 4
WP: Lee
LP: Gross
vvAshippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Holcomb 5-0-0-0, Herr 2-1-0-0, Ties 1-1-0-0, Gross 3-0-1-0, Sjoberg 1-0-0-0, Pierson 1-0-0-0, Leslie 1-0-0-0, Schilling 2-0-0-0, Kraemer 4-0-1-1, Ryan 3-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-1-0, Hunt 1-0-0-0, Sterwald 2-0-0-0, Gilleran 1-0-0-0 Totals 31-2-4-1
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Demetropoulos 3-1-0-1, Klawitter 3-0-0-0, Braker 0-0-0-1, Zulke 4-0-1-1, Doyle 4-1-1-1, Savage 4-0-0-0, Firari 3-0-1-1, Hackbarth 1-1-1-0, Siebenlist 3-2-1-0, Schramm 3-0-1-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Braunschweig 2-0-1-0, Semon 1-1-1-0 Totals 32-6-8-5
2B — L (Firari, Schramm)
Pitching — HO: Kraemer (A) 4 in 5, Gross (A) 4 in 3, Streich (L) 3 in 6, Lee (L) 1 in 1, Braker (L) 0 in 1, Schramm (L) 0 in 1. R: Kraemer (A) 1, Gross (A) 5, Streich (L) 1, Lee (L) 1, Braker (L) 0, Schramm (L) 0. SO: Kraemer (A) 3, Gross (A) 2, Streich (L) 13, Lee (L) 2, Braker (L) 2, Schramm (L) 3. BB: Kraemer (A) 0, Gross (A) 4, Streich (L) 4, Lee (L) 2, Braker (L) 0, Schramm (L) 0
