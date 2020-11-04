Husticon (1-1)

at Pardeeville (0-4)

Husticon plays just its third game of the season in the regular season finale at Pardeeville on Friday.

“Pardeeville is more of a pro team now,” Husticon football Shannon Mueller said. “They have a new coach up there. Derek Lindert (their featured running back the last two seasons), is nowhere to be seen.”

The Bulldogs feature quarterback Peter Freye (six TD passes), running back Devin Seth and receiver Ty Westbury.

“They are all young yet,” Mueller said. “Devin and Ty are their top two defenders. They are good athletes.”

Pardeeville runs a 35 defensive scheme.

“It’s blitz city,” Mueller said. “It’s like watching Palmyra rock and roll.”

The Marshfalcons are close to full strength for the first time in a very strange season.

“Tonight was the first night we had everybody back,” Mueller said after Wednesday’s practice. “We had just a handful of kids last week. Almost all upperclassmen and varsity players (are finally available). It’s a good feeling.”

Mueller anticipates the Marshfalcons being part of the Division 4 playoff format next week.

