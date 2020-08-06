”For God so loved the world so much that he gave his one and only son, that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Father thank you for caring. Give us wisdom to know that belief is proven in obedience. Then give us hearts to love others as you have loved us.
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.