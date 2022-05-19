Sunday

May 22

Lap Swim

12-1 p.m. 

Open Swim

1-4 p.m. 

 

Monday

May 23

Staff training

5-9 p.m. 

Lap Swim

6-8 p.m.

WAT

6-8 p.m.

 

Tuesday

May 24

WAT

5-7 p.m.

Lap Swim

7-9 p.m.

 

Wednesday

May 25

Lap Swim

6-8 p.m.

 

Thursday

May 26

WAT

5-7 p.m.

Lap Swim

7-9 p.m.

 

Friday, May 27

WAT

5-7 p.m.

 

Saturday

May 28

Pool closed

for

Memorial Day weekend

Recommended for you

Load comments