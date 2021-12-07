The stock market, buoyed by abating concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus, rallied Tuesday as all major markets finished with gains.
The Dow Jones picked up 492.10 points or 1.4% to 35,719..43. The S&P 500 rose 95.08 to $4,686.75, a jump of 2.07%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq surged 3.03% or 95.08 to 4,686.75. Looking at small businesses, the Russell 2000 climbed 50.31 or 2.28% to 2,253.79.
Gold ($5.40) rose modestly to 1,784.90 and silver was up 26 cents to $22.52 per ounce.
After news of the omicron variant pummeled the stock market last week, traders this week seemed to find comfort in reporters that the COVID-19 version, while fast spreading, did not appear to be producing as severe the infections that the delta variant had months ago.
Reports from the market were limited, because the Associated Press wire was down most of the day, affected by an outage in the Amazon data center.
Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites.
The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Netflix and Delta and Southwest airlines, Disney+, Roku, Venmo, Instacarr and Toyota were also affected.
Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” The issue primarily affected its services in the Eastern U.S., it said. It did not disclose any additional details about the cause.
Problems began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm.
Madory said he did not believe the outage was anything nefarious.
