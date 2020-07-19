Watertown slipped to 0-8 on the season after a 12-3 loss to Oconomowoc in an exhibition baseball game at Washington Park on Friday.
Oconomowoc led 4-0 through 3 1/2 innings before Watertown scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Evan Sellnow reached on an error and Taylor Walter singled to left to put runners at the corners. Sellnow scored when Caleb Hinkes grounded out to the shortstop. Nathan Walter’s sacrifice fly to right drove in courtesy runner Eli Sloan to make it a 4-2 game.
In the top of the fifth, Oconomowoc responded with six runs to break the game open. Watertown scored once more in the bottom of the fifth when Elias Adrian hit a leadoff single to right, Brady Martin walked, Adrian stole third and scored on Taylor Walter’s infield single. Walter had two of Watertown’s four hits in the game.
Max Sheridan drove in three runs for Oconomwoc. Coleston Schwartz threw five innings and earned the decision. Sellnow pitched four innings and took the loss for Watertown.
Watertown hosts Laconia tonight at 7:30 p.m.
OCONOMOWOC 12,
WATERTOWN 3
Oconomowoc 210 161 1 — 12 11 3
Watertown 000 210 0 — 3 4 7
WP: Co. Schwartz
LP: Sellnow
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Nelson 3-3-1-1, Co. Schwartz 5-2-2-2, Villegas 3-2-2-2, Last 3-0-1-1, Ca. Schwartz 1-1-0-0, Sulla 5-0-0-0, Sheridan 3-2-2-3, Gillian 4-1-1-0, Kluz 4-0-2-1, Oppold 4-1-0-1 Totals 35-12-11-11
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Martin 2-0-0-0, Winkelman 1-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-1-0-0, T. Walter 3-0-2-1, Hinkes 3-0-1-1, N. Walter 1-0-0-1, Bushkie 1-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Sloan 1-1-0-0, Haumschild 3-0-0-0, Adrian 2-1-1-0, Bergdorf 1-0-0-0 Totals 27-3-4-3
Pitching — HO: Co. Schwartz (O) 4 in 5, Villegas (O) 0 in 2, Sellnow (W) 4 in 4, N. Walter (W) 2 in 0.1, Bushkie (W) 5 in 2.2, Martin (W) 0 in 0. R: Co. Schwartz (O) 3, Villegas (O) 0, Sellnow (W) 4, N. Walter (W) 6, Bushkie (W) 2, Martin (W) 0. SO: Co. Schwartz (O) 5, Villegas (O) 4, Sellnow (W) 5, N. Walter (W) 0, Bushkie (W) 2, Martin (W) 0. BB: Co. Schwartz (O) 2, Villegas (O) 0, Sellnow (W) 4, N. Walter (W) 2, Bushkie (W) 2, Martin (W) 0
