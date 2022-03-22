MADISON — The 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Madison on Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6.
Students from both Riverside Middle School and Watertown High School will attend will be among the more than 1,800 students, more than 200 teachers and more than 300 industry volunteers working in more than 80 competitions.
Competitions will take place at the Alliant Energy Center and Madison Area Technical College. The opening and awards ceremonies will take place in the Alliant Energy Center’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum while the competitions will be held in the Exhibition Hall as well as at MATC.
All contests are conducted under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards. The first-place winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 5, with competition set up and event briefings held throughout the day. The state championships will commence April 6 at 7:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. The closing ceremony, including presentation of awards, will start at 6:30 p.m.
Founded in 1973, SkillsUSA Wisconsin, with more than 2,500 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related.
More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.
For more information on the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference, visit www.skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-261-6334.
