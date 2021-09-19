WHITEWATER, Wis. — In their first chance of the season, both of the Maranatha Cross Country Teams have punched their ticket to NCCAA Nationals.
Both squads had 6 runners meet the required individual time, easily securing a full-team (7-runner) berth at November’s season finale in Missouri.
The men’s race was the usual 8K, and it was a star-studded, 13-team field. Wisconsin-Whitewater defended their home turf with a narrow 1-point win over Washington (Mo.), and David Fassbender cut the tape with a pack-leading 25:30 for the Warhawks. Jeremy Fopma led the Blue and Gold, cruising to a time of 26:52 — that’s 6 seconds better than his 2019 time at the Tom Hoffmann. The next five runners behind Fopma all met the 34-minute standard for Nationals qualifying, securing the team time at the season’s first test.
Washington University scored a rare minimum of 15 points in the women’s 6K, registering the top 5 runners en route to the easy win. Emma Walter almost broke 23 minutes, notching a time of 23:01. Abigail Doak was the top Sabercat, beating Sierra John by 20 seconds with a time of 27:29. It was the same story on the women’s side, as the next 4 all met the 30:19 NCCAA qualifying standard for a 6K, making it a celebratory day on the Whitewater campus.
RESULTS (Men’s 8K)
23rd — Jeremy Fopma — 26:52+
120th — Jordan Hoffmann — 30:25+
151st — Josiah Cochran — 32:39+
163rd — Drew Smith — 33:39+
166th — Jefferson Rupert — 33:45+
(168th) — David Dorothy — 33:57+
(180th) — Jonathan Gilliam — 35:55
(181st) — Nathan Terry — 39:32
(190th) — Curtis Fink — 50:24
RESULTS (Women’s 6K)
86th — Abigail Doak — 27:29+
95th — Sierra John — 27:48+
104th — Katie Jean Lingle — 28:26+
115th — Lydia Neubert — 28:56+
122nd — Kate Nutzhorn — 29:37+
(129th) — Abby Gilliam — 29:52+
Volleyball
APPLETON, Wis. — Maranatha’s persistence paid off at the Lawerence Invitational today, as they swept the hosts after an electric comeback against Finlandia.
The Sabercats were down 2 sets to none before grinding out a 3-2 win over Finlandia, and even a 3-0 win against Lawrence was anything but easy. With the wins, Maranatha concludes the Lawrence Invite with a 3-1 record and revitalized momentum for the 2021 season.
It looked for all the world like Finlandia was walking away with the win, as they quickly grabbed the 2-0 lead in the match. But just when the chips were down, the Sabercats showed their resilience, posting a show-stopping comeback capped off with a 16-14 thriller in the final set. Seniors Mattie Bumpus and Jennifer Rueb reminded everyone of their value to the starting lineup, as they marked a full return from injuries this weekend.
After the first match of the day, the Sabercats were eyeing an easier match against Lawrence, but it turned out to be anything but easy. (First match stats: TBA)
Even with all that energy spent in the opener, the Sabercats still found a way to work out a win against their gracious hosts. Lawrence took them right down to the wire every time, however, as the Vikings averaged 22 points per set. Bumpus (13 kills) and Melanie Woller (8 kills) powered a high-performing offense, as the Sabercats attacked at a clip of 25 percent while putting down 12 kills per set in the second match of the day. Sarah Wright preserved the sweep by picking up 19 digs, and Emily Johnson contributed 26 assists.
The Sabercats had their persistence rewarded today, sweeping Mount Mary at the Lawrence Invitational for their first win of the season on Friday.
Maranatha, who went 1-1 on the day, welcomed key contributors Mattie Bumpus and Jennifer Rueb back into the lineup, while freshman Sarah Wright filled the Libero role, picking up 18 digs in the Mount Mary win.
The Sabercats may have swept the match, but the Blue Angels proved to be formidable, averaging over 23 points per set in the loss. Brianna Ecker tried to keep Mount Mary on level terms with a match-high 15 kills, but the Sabercats answered with their own firepower, as Bumpus (10 kills), Melanie Woller (9 kills), and Caitrin Kemlo (8 kills) all shared the attacking load.
Wright kept the floor clean defensively, allowing Emily Johnson to set the attack percentage at above 30 percent as the Sabercats picked up a well-balanced and overdue first win of the season.
Johnson dished out 24 assists and Kemlo logged an attack percentage of 57.1, going error-free in the opening match of the tournament.
Maranatha started the MSOE match with purpose, but it took just 2 sets for their resolve to be negated. After a 21-point effort in the opening set, the Sabercats were held to a season-low 7 points in the second before compiling just a dozen in the final set against the NACC giants.
Men’s Soccer
The Sabercats could not hold the high-powered offense of Finlandia on Tuesday, falling 5-2 against the Lions on Tuesday.
Aaron Jones scored his first career goal and Kyle Cummins scored on a penalty kick as the Sabercats outplayed Finlandia in the home loss.
The Sabercats faced a challenge right from the start as Finlandia controlled possession for much of the first ten minutes of play. The Lions used that control to score in the twelfth minute, but would lose control just a few minutes later when Kyle Cummins made a beautiful through pass into the box to a wide-open Aaron Jones, who buried his first career goal in the bottom left corner of the net to tie the game.
Finlandia regained their edge and took the lead back in the twenty-third minute, but the Sabercats continued to battle in a physical match to hold the Lions at a one-goal lead until halftime. From there, the Lions pressured the Maranatha defense, scoring twice before the 70th minute. They scored again on a breakaway in the 87th minute, giving them a 5-1 lead.
Instead of giving up, Cummins and Grant Kirchner kept the offense alive as Kirchner drew a foul in the Lions’ box to gain a penalty kick in the final minute. Cummins stepped up to the line to take the shot and promptly deposited it into the back of the net. Despite losing 5-2, the Sabercats did not give up and continued to fight in a physically demanding match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.