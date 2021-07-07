Taylor Wollin
Lake Mills freshman catcher Taylor Wollin was voted second-team all-conference in recently held Capitol North softball voting.

 Nate Gilbert

Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen won the Capitol North Conference softball Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year awards in voting held recently.

Roughen, a four-time first-team all-league selection,

Three other L-Cats, senior Ellie Evenson and juniors McKenna Grossman and Tessa Kottwitz, also garnered first-team all-league honors. For Lakeside Lutheran, senior Olyvia Uecker and junior Nora Statz were first-team selections.

Evenson, also a first-teamer in 2019, 

Grossman

Kottwitz 

Uecker averaged .343 with an OBP of .432, doubled eight times, drove in 13 runs, scored 20 times and didn't commit an error in 99 total chances.

"Olyvia had a great year behind the plate and at the plate," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Olyvia had played third base for us her first two years, but we needed her to move this year. She was great with tough pitches to handle and had only three passed balls all year and prevented a number of potential wild pitches for our pitchers. She was solid throughout the year as a hitter for us. She had a number of big hits to start rallies."

Statz averaged .400 with an OBP of .458 and OPS of 1.138. She had a team-leading 14 extra-base hits, including three home runs, drove in 26 runs and scored 27 times.

"Nora is a great hitter and has really great pop," Doering said. "She was a threat to hit one deep every time she stepped into the box. She tied for the team lead in average and led us in RBI. She played a solid shortstop for us. Nora and Kylee (Gnabasik) made a great middle infield."

Second-team selections included: Lake Mills senior Syd Schwartz and freshman Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Jenna Shadoski and senior Kylee Gnabasik.

Schwartz

Wollin

Shadoski averaged .400 with an OBP of .470 and OPS of 1.098. She homered four times, had 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored, also stealing eight bases.

"Jenna Shadoski had a solid year as an infielder and a great year at the plate for us," Doering said. "She tied Nora for the team lead in average and led us in OBP. Jenna will be a solid piece for our team for the next two years."

Gnabasik averaged .274, had five extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 22 runs scored along with five stolen bases and a fielding percentage of .970 on 100 total chances.

"Kylee Gnabasik finished a solid career for us with a second-team selection. Kylee is one of the best middle infielders in our conference. She has incredible range and field sense. She was also a solid hitter for us and a great baserunner. Kylee will participate in the WFSCA Senior All-Star Game on July 13."

Lakeside Lutheran freshman Kieghtan Rank was an honorable-mention recipient.

"Kieghtan Rank had a nice start to her career as our primary pitcher," Doering said. "She progressed throughout the year and we hope she will build on her honorable mention selection."

Capitol North Softball

First team

Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills, Senior

Holly Lowenberg, Poynette, Sophomore

Claire Smedema, Columbus, Senior

Tessa Kottwitz, Lake Mills, Junior

Peyton Gest, Poynette, Senior

Alise Hayes, Columbus, Sophomore

Ellie Evenson, Lake Mills, Senior

Olyvia Uecker, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior

Brooke Steinhorst, Poynette, Sophomore

McKenna Grossman, Lake Mills, Junior

Nora Statz, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior

Mackenzie Christofferson, Lodi, Sophomore

Player of the Year

Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills

Pitcher of the Year

Taylor Roughen, Lake Mills

Second team

Abby Klink, Poynette, Junior

Syd Schwartz, Lake Mills, Senior

Dakota Volesky, Columbus, Freshman

Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran, Sophomore

Kylee Gnabasik, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior

EmmaJo Peck, Columbus, Sophomore

Emma Krumpen, Lodi, Junior

Ashia Meister, Poynette, Junior

Abby Pechman, Luther Prep, Senior

Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills, Freshman

Laken Wagner, Poynette, Sophomore

Kristine Deisinger, Luther Prep, Senior

Honorable Mention

Gretta Kelm, Columbus, Freshman

Kieghtan Rank, Lakeside Lutheran, Freshman

