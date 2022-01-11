"The discipline of the written word punishes both stupidity and dishonesty." - John Steinbeck.
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the MRNA vaccines has recently come out in a highly recommended Joe Rogan interview that America is now in a 'mass formation psychosis' where they will believe anything regardless if it's a obvious lie. The majority of Americans have sadly succumbed to the most blatant propaganda consisting of scientific lies such as: COVID19 is a global pandemic, plainly refuted by the fact that this virus has a 99.7% overall recovery rate.
And the lie that COVID19 vaccines are safe and effective, plainly refuted by the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines have killed twice as many people as all vaccine deaths combined over the past 30 years per CDC VAERS data. But, to the masses which believe "the science" (whatever that means), such scientific data is irrelevant. The liberal mind in some Americans has become so distorted from reality that some liberals are self reportedly putting down their puppies because they tested positive for omicron as this writer has observed on twitter. As abhorrent as such may be, this possibility is dwarfed by the statistics of deaths among children since the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines has been authorized among this age group.
"Our collective nausea can only amplify when we ask, why are we vaccinating children? Kirsch's model estimates that 600 children have already died from COVID-19 vaccines as of September 2021. A recent Lancet study shows that a healthy child has zero risk for COVID, suggesting that most of these kids are dying unnecessarily. Some 86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in clinical trial. And one in nine children suffered a reaction serious enough to leave them unable to perform daily activities. How can we justify forcing a healthy child to take a vaccine that is dead certain to injure many and kill some while bestowing no benefits? How can anyone consider it ethical to put a child at risk, for the pretext that it might shield an adult? Show me any adult who thinks this is okay, and I'll show you a monster!" - The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert Kennedy Jr. page 92.
Read this book, it has 1,000 references to studies and government data. Share the truth that our society may recover itself out of both stupidity and dishonesty. God bless!
