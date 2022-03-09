High scores: Derrick Heiser 755 (269), Keven Roethle 753 (268), Pete Richter 739 (279), Randy Burgardt 731 (246), Jonathan Kaufmann 725 (246), Jeff Koeffler 720 (265), Nate Saeger 717 (277), John Quinn 703 (268), Randy Kroll 699 (258), Jeremy Wolfe 691 (257), Andrew Jonas 691 (257), Andy Bunkoske 691 (258), Marty Schneidewind 687 (254), DJ Kruesel 686 (257), Cody Kruesel 684 (289), Ronnie Bartels 684 (247), Craig Frank 676 (267), Chris Kaufmann 675 (239), Brock Sabol 674 (258), Jake Sell 669 (279), Wes Umland 667 (265), Robert Wolfgram 667 (254), Mark Oiler 662 (231), Bill Borchardt 658 (254), Tyler Arbogast 656 (257), Marshall Mosher 656 (224), Lukas Saeger 655 (257), Todd Saeger 649 (243), Brad Riesen 649 (243), Brad Sabol 642 (255), Bruce Martin 640 (226), Adam Zastrow 639 (224), Clark Eckert 634 (258), Ed Wolff 631 (233), John Foltz 629 (237), Kadan Jablonski 627 (212), Jeff Sueflohn 626 (233), Mark Herold 624 (223), Paul Neis 623 (217), Tim Schleicher 620 (234), Dan Schilling 619 (246), Jeremy Schwark 617 (225), Tom Fredrick 614 (214), Josh Krueger 609 (244), Jason Peirick 601 (212)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Pineapple Express;79.5
ZBM;75.5
Crank Shafts;71.5
18/North;64
Drafty Cellar;57
Wolff Pack 2;53.5
JG Custom Carpentry;53
Watertown Bowl;51
Revolution Pro Shop;47
Division 2
Rednex Pro Shop;47
Hisel Flooring;58
3 Ducks Pub;54
Who’d We Hang;53.5
Koplin Excavating;53.5
Wolff Pack 1;52
Incredibowls;52
G&B Construction;45.5
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores Men: Ron Benninger 777 (255, 280, 242), Mike Zwieg 618 (215, 223), Tim Archambeau 609 (203, 234), Ray Gresbach 607 (224), Mike Grossman 581 (225), Pete Boer 580 (225), Carl Schultz 577 (208), Mike Theim 567 (215), Don McNaughton 552 (204, 205), Chuck Saeger 543 (206), Ron Milbrath 505, Dennis Baumann 504, Bruce Kämmerling 501 (208). Women: Deb Archambeau 556 (201), Sandy Saeger 533 (211), Linda Gresbach 495, Inez Schmidt 484, Sue Sta 472, Ruth Zwieg 462, Lucy Saeger 457, Josie Kubly 454
