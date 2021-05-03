BEAVER DAM — Sharon Smith, certified physician assistant has joined Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam primary care clinic.
Smith, formerly Albrecht, has familiarity with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and its patients, having previously provided care with the Fast Care, urgent care and occupational health teams from 2000-2011.
“Sharon is a compassionate, highly skilled clinician who knows our area and cares for the wellbeing of our region’s residents,” said Dr. Jamie Deering, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam vice president of medical affairs. “We are fortunate to have her on the team and enhancing regional access to primary care.”
Smith earned her bachelor of science-physician assistant and master of physician assistant studies degrees at the University of Wisconsin and is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
To schedule an appointment with Smith, call 920-887-5975 or visit www.bdch.com/beaver-dam-clinic.
