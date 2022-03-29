City looks to improve 23 roads this year

After a resident recently questioned common council members on why more roadwork is not being done, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said it is.
McFarland told the Watertown Daily Times Thursday this year’s 2022 street work is underway.
She said there are 15 projects that include seal coating and crack filling the streets, three full-depth resurfacing projects and five partial mill and overlay projects this year.
“We’re improving 23 roads,” she said. “We’re hitting some really important roads this year, too, like Dayton Street. We will be widening that intersection. An intersection that has been a difficult one for years.”
She said the city is also working on the second part of Air Park Drive and East Main Street by Riverside Middle School, including the addition of sidewalk.
The city ranks all of its roads based on quality factors, including pavement condition, age and other aspects.
“There are some big projects getting done this year, and a large scope of work,” McFarland said. “This type of maintenance work aligns with our average road rating (6.5 to 7 good to very good range). The goal is to get back to roads when they are in the good range to extend their useful life.”
The roads that will undergo full-depth pavement resurfacing include:
• Dayton Street to Clement Street to West Main Street
• Air Park Drive to Gateway Drive to South 12th Street
• Pawnee Street to Waldron Street to the end of the cut-de-sac
McFarland said the roads that will undergo partial-depth pavement milling and asphalt overlay include:
• Dayton Street to West Street to Clement Street
• East Main Street to Hall Street to Oakridge Court
• Werner Street to Kiewer Street to Hill Street
• Kiewert Street to Highland Avenue to Wener Street
• Highland Avenue to Pleasant Street to Hill Street
