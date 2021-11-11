KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 711 (246, 257, 208), Brad Dantuma 687 (259, 213), Keith Pogantsch 683 (263, 235), Shawn Voelz 681 (246, 234, 201), Damien Lopez 650 (213, 229, 208), Will Reed 647 (253, 212), Mark Bednarski 637 (217, 214, 206), Rick Kleinschmidt 635 (213, 208, 214), Scott Kaufmann 616 (213, 222), Bob Knutson 610 (223), Andrew Jonas 609 (218, 204), Greg Brock 607 (202, 226), Eric Johnson 600 (213). Women: Brett Lopez 577 (202), Kristen Hoffmann 525, Wendy Kaufmann 519, Ashley Kaufmann 514
Standings
;Pts.
Bob’s Bunch;46
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;43
American Family Insurance;37
G Brock Auto;34
Fun Farm N Toys;34
We Don’t Care;33
Kube Custom Carpentry;32
Revolution Pro Shop;31
Johnson & Hellekson;31
Local Waters;29
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Roy Zimmerman 665 (205, 236, 224), Carl Schultz 640 (224, 228), Ron Benninger 663 (223, 205, 205), Mike Grossman 619 (267), Ray Gresbach 590 (207, 203), Pete Boer 563 (212), Mike Theim 556 (204), Chuck Saeger 538 (201), Bruce Kemmerling 515 (224), Harvey Ziemer 503 (201). Women: Deb Archambeau 556, Annette Benninger 476, Linda Gresbach 474, Sue Stai 464, Inez Schmidt 453, Josie Kubly 453
Standings
;Pts.
Wannabees;58
4-Pak;50
Has Beens;49
Survivors;47
4-Chicks;47
Final Four;46
Bowling Stones;44
Misfits;41
Different Strokes;34
Gutter Dusters;33
Krueger Builders;32
The Orifices;26
Survivors;19
MOONLITERS
High scores: Lisa Morris 506, Jamie Lehman 506, Amanda Kelly 488, Julie Meyer 483, Clara Borck 469
Standings
;Pts.
Kube Custom Carpentry;40
Sommers;33
Fathead’s Country Campers;29
Nielsen Amusements;26
Watertown Bowl;25
DAM Doctors;23
Berres Brothers;13
WAYNE’S AUTO REPAIR
High scores: Pete Richter 720 (262), Keven Roehle 717 (258), Marty Schneidewind 704 (269), Jeremy Wolfe 702 (268), Tom Lulewicz 698 (253), Wes Umland 695 (256), Jonathan Kaufmann 693 (257), Scott Wolfram 689 (299), John Foltz 685 (287), Nate Saeger 684 (265), Derrick Heiser 672 (265), Brad Ziemer 670 (238), Jason Peirick 662 (246), Chris Kaufmann 661 (277), Randy Burgardt 657 (269), Mitch Mosher 656 (248), Josh Kaufmann 645 (231), Sam Hommen 643 (230), Craig Frank 643 (254), Bruce Martin 635 (228), Dan Schilling 635 (246), Shawn Bresnehan 632 (225), Ronnie Bartels 631 (258), Zack Umland 625 (233), Tyler Arbogast 622 (221), Clark Eckert 618 (223), Adam Zastrow 615 (245), Mark Oiler 612 (232), Mike Kasten 607 (221), Todd Saeger 605 (215)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Wolff Pack II;126
Revolution Pro Shop;123
Drafty Cellar;114.5
G&B Construction;112.5
Three Ducks Pub;110
Who’d We Hang;105
Koplin Excavating;100
Watertown Bowl;92.5
Wolff Pack I;89
Division 2
Crank Shafts;108
JG Custom Carp.;106.5
18/North;105.5
Rednex Proshop;105.5
The Incredibowls;105
Pineapple Express;104
ZBM;101
Hisel Flooring;98
COMMUNITY
High scores: Dean Sellnow 649 (235), Keith Hanke 641 (246), Larry Romprey 634 (226), Tom Fairall 622 (221), Brad Brusveen 618 (224), Louis Strupp 616 (221), Dale Stangler 608 (227)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington;23
Stull Agronomy;23
KG Builders;21
Silver Eagle Saloon;20
Schaefer’s Soft Water;17
Watertown Bowl;16
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Josh Bartz 772 (279), Pete Richter 750 (255), Michelle Wolff 728 (280), Amanda Blanke 678 (257), Jason Bavuso 650 (246), Mike Peters 640 (236), Brandon Radloff 626 (224), Roger Brunk 623 (252). Jackie Roethle 609, Hank Wiedmeyer 606
Standings
;Pts.
Rusty Nail;7
G&W Electric;7
Pine Cone;7
Miller 64;7
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;5
JLS;2
Watertown Bowl;0
Jak’s;0
Hersh’s Gang;0
