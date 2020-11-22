MIXED NUTS

High scores - men: Steve Zarnstorff 571, Bill Sharkey 556, Jonathan Benson 497, Wayne Flanigan 494 (201). Women: Tracy Hartmann 505, Rebecca Hartmann 502, Linda Zarnstorff 470, Meagan Schultz 438.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;28

Alley Cats;26

Long Distance Bowlers;25

Spare Parts;25

Animal House;15

Criminal Minds;7

