MIXED NUTS
High scores - men: Steve Zarnstorff 571, Bill Sharkey 556, Jonathan Benson 497, Wayne Flanigan 494 (201). Women: Tracy Hartmann 505, Rebecca Hartmann 502, Linda Zarnstorff 470, Meagan Schultz 438.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;28
Alley Cats;26
Long Distance Bowlers;25
Spare Parts;25
Animal House;15
Criminal Minds;7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.