At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

1. William Byron. 2. Joey Logano. 3. Austin Dillon. 4. Ryan Blaney. 5. Ross Chastain. 6. Kurt Busch. 7. Kyle Busch. 8. Aric Almirola. 9. Chase Briscoe. 10. Chase Elliott. 11. Austin Cindric 12. Alex Bowman. 13. Erik Jones. 14. Kevin Harvick. 15. Chris Buescher. 16. Bubba Wallace. 17. Brad Keselowski. 18. Tyler Reddick. 19. Kyle Larson. 20. Christopher Bell. 21. Cole Custer. 22. Martin Truex Jr. 23. Ty Dillon. 24. AJ Allmendinger. 25. Michael McDowell. 26. Harrison Burton. 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28. Denny Hamlin. 29. Daniel Suárez. 30. Todd Gilliland. 31. Justin Haley. 32. Corey Lajoie. 33. Cody Ware. 34. JJ Yeley. 35. Josh Bilicki. 36. BJ McLeod.

