For the record Mar 8, 2022

Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:
— Thursday at 12:51 a.m. to State Highway 26 for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 3:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Williams Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 7:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 10:10 a.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a female.
— Thursday at 10:40 a.m. to the 300 block of North Church Street for a male.
— Thursday at 2:33 p.m. to State Highway 19 for a male.
— Thursday at 2:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a service call.
— Thursday at 3:53 to the 200 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 4:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of River Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 11:09 p.m. to the 1100 block of Doris Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 11:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Richards Avenue for a male.
— Friday at 11:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Sixth Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 1:55 p.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway A for a male.
— Friday at 3:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavor Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 7:19 p.m. to the 1100 block of Carr Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a male.
— Saturday at 2:05 p.m. to the W3500 block of Otto Lane for a lift assist for a female.
— Saturday at 11:40 p.m. to the 100 block of Serenity Oaks Terrace for a lift assist a female.
— Sunday at 12:22 a.m. to the 600 block of North Church Street for a male.
— Sunday at 8:29 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Second Street for a female.
— Sunday at 11:03 p.m. to the 400 block of Lexington Church Street for a male.
— Sunday at 11:51 p.m. to the 200 block of South Church Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following calls:
— Friday at 10:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Franklin Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.
— Friday at 11:51 a.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for an elevator alarm.
— Sunday at 9:52 a.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for an odor investigation.
