STOUGHTON — Senior guard Ollie Meyers hit a 10-foot baseline jumper with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to lift Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 60-58 win over Stoughton in a Badger Conference playoff game on Thursday.

Watertown (10-13) won for just the second time this month, and made amends for a 75-52 loss to Stoughton on Feb. 4.

“It was sweet revenge,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “The first time we came down here was a couple days after losing the nail-biter against Milton. I don’t think we were emotionally recovered form that. We certainly were tonight.

“We helped a lot earlier. We did a lot more talking on defense. We had a high level of energy. The intensity was so different. We also rebounded a lot better in the second half”

Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored a game-high 30 points, with 16 in the first half and 14 in the second half to lead the Goslings.

“We had him in the post a lot,” O’Leary said. “He did all his scoring from 10 feet on in.”

Meyers added nine points for the Goslings, including the game-winner off an inbound pass from senior forward Anthony Bohmann.

“That was a very nice pass,” O’Leary said.

Ty Fernholz scored 20 points to lead Stoughton (9-13). Fernholz caught the final inbounds pass, got beyond halfcourt and got a shot off which hit the rim.

“That was too close for comfort, but it didn’t go in,” O’Leary said. “Stoughton is solid.”

Watertown enters the Division 1 regionals on Tuesday. The Goslings drew the No. 15 seed and will host 18th-seeded Pulaski at 7 p.m.

WATERTOWN 60, STOUGHTON 58

Watertown 30 30

Stoughton 28 30

Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 4 0-0 9, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Bohmann 2 1-2 6, Winkelman 1 0-0 3, Gapinski 13 4-4 30, Kamrath 2 0-0 6, Johnson 2 0-0 4 Totals 25 5-6 60

Stoughton (fg ft-fta tp) — Seidel 1 0-0 2, T. Fernholz 8 0-0 20, Johnson 3 0-1 7, Schipper 6 1-1 15, Harman 1 0-0 2, L. Fernholz 6 0-0 12 Totals 25 1-2 58

Three-point goals — W (Meyers, Bohmann, Winkelman, Kamrath 2), S (T. Fernholz 4, Johnson, Schipper 2)

Total fouls — W 9, S 9

