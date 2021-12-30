The statewide Wisconsin Wins campaign works to decrease youth access to tobacco products. It also strives to help retailers avoid fines.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services contracts with local partners, like the Tobacco Free Community Partnership Dodge Jefferson Waukesha coalition to conduct tobacco compliance checks in both Jefferson and Dodge County cities and towns. The coalition also provides retailer education and training resources.
The campaign congratulates clerks who don’t sell tobacco to youth and help educate those who do, said Dave Gilbert, independent contractor with the Wisconsin Wins Program. He is a retired police officer from the Watertown and Muskego police departments.
Gilbert has been working with the Wisconsin WINS Program for over a decade. The goal of the Wisconsin Wins Program is to prevent initiation of tobacco products among youth by preventing access. Wisconsin Wins compliance checks ensure retailers are checking ID’s, provides training to tobacco retailers and the program conducts community outreaches on the dangers of youth tobacco.
All retailers should check a valid photo ID before selling a tobacco product. The federal tobacco 21 law requires an individual to be 21 years old to purchase tobacco products. It’s important to know that Wisconsin Wins investigations:
• Can happen at any time throughout the year.
• Are unannounced.
• Have local law enforcement involvement.
• Are authorized by WI State Statue 254.916.
Any retailer can use the free, online tool to learn the facts about Wisconsin’s tobacco sales laws. When one knows the facts, they can avoid a big mistake and expensive citations for themselves and their business. Visit www.WITobaccoCheck.org to take this state approved training. It is free and available in multiple languages.
For more on tobacco prevention efforts through the Wisconsin Wins program, visit www.wiwins.org.
