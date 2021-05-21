The City of Watertown will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 youth vaccine clinic Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The clinic is available for ages 12 and older.
The clinic will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., Watertown.
Parent or legal guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 18.
A form must be completed before the appointment.
Parent/guardian should print out and fill out the vaccine administration form to the appointment and review the Pfizer fact sheet. Both can be found at www.ci.watertown.wi.us where one can also register for an appointment.
Walk-ins will be welcome while supplies last. There will be a 15-30 minute wait time after the vaccine is given.
For more information, call 920-262-8090.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.