OCONOMOWOC — 4 Rivers Center for Well Being will host an open house at Shorehaven’s Life Enrichment Center, first floor at 1306 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, Thursday, Feb. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Founder Kathy Ginn said the new Grief Wellness Center will be introduced, refreshments served and practitioners will meet the public and explain the many services offered.

Services include massage therapy and bodywork, holistic wellness programs, elder wellness care, end of life care and whole person grief and bereavement support.

For more information, visit 4RiversCenter.com or call 608-334-8592.

