Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed Friday, May 28 as Poppy Day.
The red poppy has been designated as the symbol of war times supreme sacrifice.
Citizens are asked to wear the memorial flower in remembrance of the sacrifices of so many in the defense of freedom.
The Watertown American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 has pledged to remind America annually of the millions who have answered the call to arms and thousands who have died on the field of battle.
According to the proclamation, a nation that cherishes peace must honor those who have sacrificed to provide and preserve it.
It is important to be reminded of both the price of war as well as the debt owed to those who have served and died to preserve peace and freedom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.