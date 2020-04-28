This week will complete one full cycle of curbside yardwaste pickup.
Since the yardwaste site is open, the street department crews will no longer be collecting leaves and yardwaste curbside. Hours of the yardwaste site are Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Curbside collection of brush only for the chipper will be collected on the normal schedule.
For more information, call the office at 920-262-4080.
