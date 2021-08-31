Traveling Classic

High Scores — Men: John Ganster 746 (265, 279)), Bruce Martin 729 (259, 268), Tom Christian 703 (247, 222, 234), Ed Reszynski 667 (244), Scott Strege 644 (225, 224), Mike Peters 634 (244)

High Scores — Women: Amanda Blanke 635 (206, 215, 214), Tina Thrane 629 (202, 236), Jen Bowlin 563 (217), Val Uttech 555 (215), Connie Hookstead 521, Jeri Schlatter 501

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Rednex Pro Shop;7

Concord Inn;5

JLSD;5

Bigg’s Bar & Grill;5

Edward Jones;5

JAKS;5

GW Electric;2

Martin Management;2

G & B Construction;2

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;2

Gasthaus;2

Watertown Bowl;0

Keck Furniture;0

