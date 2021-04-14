The Wisconsin statewide tornado drill will be Thursday with backup date of Friday.
After consultation with Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Wisconsin Emergency Alert Systems Committee, it has been determined that the statewide tornado drill will no longer include an EAS live code test issued by the National Weather Service.
Jefferson County will be testing the warning sirens on Thursday at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. for the tornado drill. Jefferson County does not set off sirens for Fort Atkinson, Waterloo, Watertown, Whitewater, and Cambridge.
Dodge County will be sounding the test tornado sirens at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. as part of the Wisconsin statewide tornado drill.
In the event of an elevated severe weather risk anywhere in the state on Thursday, the drill will be postponed until Friday.
Information on a decision to cancel or postpone the drill would be shared at readywisconsin.wi.gov and on social media the day of the drill.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio will react similarly to a routine weekly test. If a weather radio is not on, it will not turn on/or make the loud beeping noise. If it is on, one will hear the same tones and then a reading of a script about it being drill day.
Some municipalities/counties will be sounding outdoor warning sirens but some will not, said Tim Halbach, National Weather Service of Milwaukee warning coordination meteorologist.
The NWS will send a public information statement talking about the drill.
The NWS will not issue a test tornado watch and test tornado warning.
“We’re at the beginning of what is typically the start of our severe weather season here in Wisconsin,” Halbach said. “This is the time of year to revisit where to shelter at home, work, school if a tornado warning were to be issued.”
