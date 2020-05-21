JEFFERSON — The fund balance, what’s left over after a school district’s fiscal year has ended, is recommended to be maintained at 10 percent to 20 percent of the district’s annual budget.
Carrying over into the next year, it helps see the district through lag times when the district is incurring expenses, but before expected revenue — such as property taxes or state aid — have not yet arrived.
For many years, the School District of Jefferson has managed its fund balance carefully, with the money it has set aside falling well within the recommended amounts. Until at the end of the 2018-19 school year, it was a healthy 19.27 percent.
At the end of the current, 2019-20 school year, the Jefferson district stands poised to register a fund balance of between 21 percent and 22 percent, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
In normal circumstances, board policy calls for the district to spend that amount down so it again drops below 20 percent. In the recent past, when this has happened, the district has rerouted some of these additional funds to go into Fund 46, for long-term facility needs.
However, facing unprecedented circumstances in the current pandemic, with already budgeted state aid and per-pupil allowances likely to be cut drastically due to the sudden decrease in tax dollars going to the state, school officials are recommending keeping the higher fund balance for now.
Under the circumstances, Peachey said, it is unwise for districts to count on the per-pupil revenue allowance that already had been worked into the state’s biennial budget last year.
School districts can expect to see cuts to the promised state aid and special education funding, as with the sudden economic downturn, the state will not have the expected amount of money to spend.
Peachey said that school planners had built their preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year around a promised $175-per-student increase. The pending state budget repair bill could take that down to zero, or even set per-pupil allowances lower than in previous years.
Meanwhile, the district might not be able to realize the regular enrollment gain it sees from summer school. Around 1,000 students enrolled in summer school usually amounts to a budgetary gain of 36 full-time equivalent students.
If summer school goes virtual only, this number likely will be much lower. Meanwhile, fall enrollment might drop if face-to-face classes still are disallowed.
The next year’s budget was built on the premise that this year would be like other years.
In actuality, Peachey said, if students are allowed to return to classrooms, the school district will see greatly increased costs in terms of cleaning, disinfecting, hand sanitizer and other supplies, plus the time and effort it takes to adhere to new cleaning protocols.
Classroom layouts might have to be changed to facilitate social distancing, officials said.
The Jefferson schools had not originally budgeted for any of these costs.
The district should receive some money eventually through the CARES Act, which Peachey estimated would provide around $175,000 for COVID-19-related expenses.
However, at the same time, the revenues coming into the district from the state almost certainly will dwindle, she noted, and looking down the line, local taxes might not generate as much value either as the area struggles with the pandemic-related recession.
“The message is that we have to be really cautious and move slowly with planning for next year,” Superintendent Mark Rollefson said.
In other business, the school board extended the district’s contract allowing KidSpace to provide child care for essential workers at West Elementary School during the summer. There will be no increase in cost.
The board also approved breakfast, lunch and milk prices for the coming year. Originally slated for a slight bump in prices, meal and milk prices will be remaining the same for the next year, with the acknowledgement that many families are in tight financial straits due to the pandemic.
At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss parameters for the student nutrition director position, as current food service director Rebecca Blyth is retiring at the close of this school year.
No action was taken after the board reconvened in open session, Rollefson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.