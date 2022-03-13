At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

1. Chase Briscoe. 2. Ross Chastain. 3. Tyler Reddick. 4. Ryan Blaney. 5. Kurt Busch. 6. Kevin Harvick. 7. Kyle Busch. 8. Joey Logano. 9. Daniel Suárez. 10. Chris Buescher. 11. Chase Elliott. 12. Aric Almirola. 13. Denny Hamlin. 14. Alex Bowman. 15. Ty Dillon. 16. Cole Custer. 17. Justin Haley. 18. William Byron. 19. Todd Gilliland. 20. AJ Allmendinger. 21. Austin Dillon. 22. Bubba Wallace. 23. Brad Keselowski. 24. Austin Cindric. 25. Erik Jones. 26. Christopher Bell. 27. Michael McDowell. 28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29. Harrison Burton. 30. Landon Cassill. 31. Cody Ware. 32. Garrett Smithley. 33. BJ McLeod. 34. Kyle Larson. 35. Martin Truex Jr. 36. Corey Lajoie.

