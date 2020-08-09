Northern Division

Kewaskum 7-1

Brownsville 6-2

Hustisford 5-3

Hartford 4-2

Rubicon 4-4

Thiensville-Mequon 4-4

Oakfield 4-5

Cedarburg 3-7

Saukville 1-8

Southern Division

Neosho 8-1

Clyman 7-2

Johnson Creek 6-4

Watertown 5-4

Lebanon 4-4

Ashippun 3-7

Farmington 2-9

Helenville 1-8

Friday’s results

Kewaskum 7, Hustisford 3 (13 innings)

Johnson Creek 12, Milton 4

Saturday’s results

Helenville 9, Farmington 6

Neosho 7, Lebanon 1

Sunday’s results

Hustisford 6, Brownsville 0

Hartford 10, Cedarburg 2

Rubicon 4, Thiensville-Mequon 3

Oakfield 14, Saukville 7

Johnson Creek 7, Ashippun 1

Milton 16, Farmington 11

Clyman 16, Helenville 5

Neosho 13, Watertown 3

Friday’s game

Kewaskum at Hartford

Saturday’s games

Kewaskum at Saukville

Rubicon at Hustisford

Ashippun at Watertown

Clyman at Lebanon

Neosho at Helenville

Sunday’s games

Cedarburg at Brownsville

Hartford at Rubicon

Saukville at Oakfield

Ashippun at Neosho

Clyman at Milton

Helenville at Watertown

Johnson Creek at Lebanon

Load comments