Northern Division
Kewaskum 7-1
Brownsville 6-2
Hustisford 5-3
Hartford 4-2
Rubicon 4-4
Thiensville-Mequon 4-4
Oakfield 4-5
Cedarburg 3-7
Saukville 1-8
Southern Division
Neosho 8-1
Clyman 7-2
Johnson Creek 6-4
Watertown 5-4
Lebanon 4-4
Ashippun 3-7
Farmington 2-9
Helenville 1-8
Friday’s results
Kewaskum 7, Hustisford 3 (13 innings)
Johnson Creek 12, Milton 4
Saturday’s results
Helenville 9, Farmington 6
Neosho 7, Lebanon 1
Sunday’s results
Hustisford 6, Brownsville 0
Hartford 10, Cedarburg 2
Rubicon 4, Thiensville-Mequon 3
Oakfield 14, Saukville 7
Johnson Creek 7, Ashippun 1
Milton 16, Farmington 11
Clyman 16, Helenville 5
Neosho 13, Watertown 3
Friday’s game
Kewaskum at Hartford
Saturday’s games
Kewaskum at Saukville
Rubicon at Hustisford
Ashippun at Watertown
Clyman at Lebanon
Neosho at Helenville
Sunday’s games
Cedarburg at Brownsville
Hartford at Rubicon
Saukville at Oakfield
Ashippun at Neosho
Clyman at Milton
Helenville at Watertown
Johnson Creek at Lebanon
