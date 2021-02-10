TODAY'S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Watertown at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
Luther Prep vs. Marshall, 7 p.m., Cambridge High School
Cambridge at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Brodhead, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Ozaukee, 7 p.m.
Hustisford at Oakfield, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Lake Mills at Fort Atkinson, 11:45 a.m.
Portage at Watertown, 2:30 p.m.
Dodgeland at Montello, 2:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Hustisford, 3:15 p.m.
Catholic Memorial at Lakeside Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
Jefferson/Cambridge at Southern Lakes Conference meet, 9 a.m., Waterford High School
TUESDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Watertown at Waukesha North, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Horicon, 7 p.m.
Girls swimming
Jefferson/Cambridge at Fort Atkinson triangular, 6 p.m.
