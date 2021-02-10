TODAY'S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Watertown at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m. 

Luther Prep vs. Marshall, 7 p.m., Cambridge High School 

Cambridge at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Brodhead, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Ozaukee, 7 p.m.

Hustisford at Oakfield, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Lake Mills at Fort Atkinson, 11:45 a.m.

Portage at Watertown, 2:30 p.m.

Dodgeland at Montello, 2:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Hustisford, 3:15 p.m.

Catholic Memorial at Lakeside Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Jefferson/Cambridge at Southern Lakes Conference meet, 9 a.m., Waterford High School

TUESDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Watertown at Waukesha North, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Horicon, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming

Jefferson/Cambridge at Fort Atkinson triangular, 6 p.m.

