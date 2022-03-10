KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 752 (279, 228, 245), Jonathan Kaufmann 727 (256, 299), John Ganster 706 (204, 267, 235), Damien Lopez 694 (245, 226, 223), Brad Dantuma 656 (237, 221), Will Reed 643 (279), Keith Pogantsch 642 (225, 230), John Butschke 640 (222, 206, 212), Greg Brock 638 (202, 235, 201), Bob Knutson 619 (216, 224), Larry Caya 610 (235), Scott Kaufmann 609 (204, 235), Adam Zastrow 607 (211, 202), Doug Ketelhohn 605 (240, 204). Women: Brett Lopez 612 (202, 224), Kristen Hoffman 580 (210, 203), Wendy Kaufmann 576 (233), Ashley Kaufmann 558
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution Pro Shop;58
Local Waters 2;55
Local Waters 1;54
Johnson & Hellekson;49
Bob’s Bunch;41
Kube Custom Carpentry;40
Fun Farm N Toys;40
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;39
American Family Insurance;39
G Brock Auto Repair;38
We Don’t Care;34
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores (March 9): Jen Bowlin 655 (219, 222, 214), Sherena Mallow 618 (201, 220), Karin Reszynski 598 (228, 213), Lynsey Wolfgram 582 (247), Katelyn Hodel 579 (208, 203), Melissa Kruesel 570 (202, 200), Barb Bauer 546 (200), Tammy Burke 545, Steph Percifield 537, Sara Schaefer 537, Kim Holterman 531, Jen May 521, Holly Bauer 516 (235), Kristin Hirsch 500
High scores (March 2): Lynsey Wolfgram 635 (245, 223), Barb Bauer 606 (205, 203), Ali Mayer 582 (205), Jean Musil 573 (204), Sara Schaefer 568 (223), Melissa Kruesel 560, Jen May 547 (202), Holly Bauer 544 (207), Sherena Mallow 523, Chris Moldenhauer 521 (205), Katie Schwartz 517, Melissa Tetzlaff 501
Standings
;Pts.
Kozi Homes;55
Who Gives a Split;55
Split Happens;52
Schaefer’s;54
RJ Exteriors;52
KT Gals;51
Silver Eagle;44
Stacey’s 2;42
Alley Gals;40
The Ball Handler;40
Kraemer’s;37
Stacey’s 1;35
Travel Leaders;31
Watertown Bowl;28
SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 760 (269), Brad Ziemer 718 (259), Josh Bartz 714 (247), Diane Mallow 700 (287), Amanda Blanke 693 (254), Jeff Weihert 676 (255), Mike Peters 648 (222), Bennie Benninger 641 (228), Pete Boer 620 (227), Mike Grossman 608 (232), Bill Sharkey 605, Brandon Radloff 604, Hank Wiedmeyer 602, Jerry Haut 600
Standings
;Pts.
Miller 64;43
Hersh’s Gang;39
JLS;34
Watertown Bowl;33
Pine Cone;33
G&W Electric;28
JAK’S;23
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;22
Rusty Nail;21
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer 710 (267), Keith Hanke 708 (269), Dale Stangler 706 (245), Dean Sellnow 669 (238), Tom Fairall 669 (238), Bruce Kemmerling 626 (233), Robb Borchardt 622 (234), John Zins 618 (237), Brad Brusveen 613 (253)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;32
Stull Agronomy;27.5
Silver Eagle Saloon;25
Watertown Bowl;20.5
Sachefer’s Soft Water;20
KG Builders;19
