Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set at family center
Parent and child enrichment playgroups are being offered at the Watertown Family Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Registration is open for playgroups at the Watertown Family Center. There is limited space. Playgroups are available for children five years old not in school. Due to limited space, register for one playgroup, per family, per week.
Registration forms are available at www.watertownfamilycenter.com. Once registered, the center will email participation form and COVID-19 prescreen.
Playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their children, meet other local families and earn through play using STEAM curriculum. Weekly themes to be used in STEAM curriculum at all centers and story time.
Holiday Craft Packs are available at the Watertown Family Resource Center for a suggested donation of $5. The pack includes six ornaments and crafts for children of all ages. For delivery, an additional $2 donation is required.
The center is holding a holiday diapers drive for December. Diaper donations, wipes and ointment will be accepted through Dec. 30. Drop off sites include the Watertown Family Center, Grandview Heights Subdivision, 1407 Beacon Drive, Mary Knoll Subdivision, 704 Mary Knoll Lane and Wis-Pak Subdivision, 869 Briar Court. Once the drive is over, WFC will distribute to families in need. For more information, contact the center at 920-261-2450 or scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Walk Watertown releases maps
Walk Watertown’s walking map starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday, Jan. 3.
People can use the map at their convenience; the current map on Facebook starts at Dan Brandenstein Park.
The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com
