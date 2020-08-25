Watertown’s girls tennis team opened the season with a 6-1 victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“This was a big day for our program, win or lose,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“It was great to be competing on the court with our players. It has been too long. This season is going to be different in some ways due to restrictions, but we are still going about our business like we always have. Every time we step on the court we are going to play to win, no matter who the opponent is. I have been so impressed by how the girls have worked in practice and their attitude on the court. We have a lot of experience on this team, and we will rely on those girls to lead us.”
Watertown swept all four singles flights, with Aubrey Schmutzler (No. 1), Danielle Krakow (No. 2), Natalia Cortes (No. 3) and Addison Kuenzi (No. 4) all winning in straight sets.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr won 6-1, 7-6 (10), while the No. 3 team of Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke won in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann lost in three sets.
“For a first match, I was really happy with how we played,” Dobbins said.
“Obviously there is going to be some rust and inconsistency, I expected that. The girls will need time to settle into their roles and get into a rhythm. Our singles players looked solid, and picked up straight set wins. We will continue to work on consistency and shot selection, while picking our times to be aggressive.
“I am really impressed by all of our doubles teams, no matter the result tonight. They will need time to gel on the court and learn how to play together, but this is going to be a very tough doubles lineup.”
Watertown hosts Slinger on Thursday at 3 p.m. and Lake Mills on Friday at 10 a.m.
WATERTOWN 6,
SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Singles
1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Taylor Haas (SP) 6-4, 6-3
2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Anna Ballweg (SP) 6-4, 6-1
3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Olivia Joyce (SP) 6-3, 6-3
4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Devin O’Connor (SP) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Helt/Kastelitz (SP) 6-1, 7-6(10)
2 — Breunig/Ziegler (SP) def. Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-4
3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Holler/Andres (SP) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.