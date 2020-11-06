Despite the coronavirus, Veterans Day will still be recognized in Watertown, but, like everything else this year, it will be noted in a different fashion.
Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, which is Nov. 11, the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918, will be observed on Wednesday.
Due the coronavirus pandemic, Watertown American Legion Commander Ron Krueger said the program will be cut way back. But the event that is being planned, will be aired live on Watertown’s cable channel. The taped program will also be repeated throughout the week on channel 985.
Details of the live broadcast are still being worked out, Krueger said.
The firing squad will be in the park at 11 a.m. and taps will be sounded. The short, outside program will be open to the public with social distancing, Krueger said.
The program at city hall’s cable studio will also begin promptly at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month the time the armistice was signed.
Krueger will provide some opening remarks, followed by a prayer from Ward Genz, chaplain of the American Legion Post 189.
Because of the difficulty of getting live singers for the program, the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited.
American Legion Auxiliary President Mary Petrie will say a few words followed by the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Park pavers that were purchased in the past year.
The pavers were not dedicated in May at the Memorial Day program, Krueger said.
Mark Kottwitz will read the names and inscriptions on the pavers as part of the dedication ceremony. “We have a backlog from Memorial Day when we did not dedicate them,” Krueger said. The pavers have already been placed in the park, but have not been properly acknowledged.
To date, there are more than 500 pavers in the park.
Following the paver dedication, Krueger will give closing remarks. The cable station has a taped version of the firing squad from the Memorial Day program that will conclude the program.
The mayor has been invited to participate in the program, Krueger said.
The only people that will be allowed in the studio are the program speakers and camera operators. It is not open to the public.
“Obviously, we are not going to put on a lunch at the legion post for veterans and their spouses,” Krueger said. “That would be like packing 60 people in a confined area, and we are not doing that.”
Krueger said he had originally planned to have benches placed in Veterans Memorial Park for the program, but was concerned to many people would come.
“We are doing this for safety reasons,” Krueger said. “We are trying to follow health department guidelines and the state’s recommendations, but still do something.”
The live program is scheduled to air at 11 a.m. Wednesday with taped programs set to air at 6 p.m. Wednesday; 1 and 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 13; and 11 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
