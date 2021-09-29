Men’s soccer
ANKENY, Iowa — Thanks to 2 goals from Joshua Wright, the Sabercats secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Faith on Saturday to go two-for-two on a North Region weekend.
This was the first of 2 matchups against Faith, as the Sabercats (2-4) will host the Eagles (4-2) on Thursday to continue a six-game stretch of NCCAA North Region opponents.
The first half was a stalemate, as both teams traded chances. Strong defensive play from Kendall Elms and Ethan Cooper kept the Eagles scoreless, and the Sabercats just couldn’t find a way through at the other end. It was a high-energy first half but neither team looked threatening.
Whatever the half-time team talks were, both teams seemed to apply the lessons. Just 3 minutes into the second half, Braeden Hansel sent in a long free kick into the Faith penalty area, and Joshua Wright lept up to head the ball into the bottom corner. Advantage: Maranatha.
As if it was a knee-jerk reaction, Faith responded within a minute. Carson Odle finished a pass from Joshua Forgie to equalize, and in that 30-second blitz, the game went from scoreless to 1-1.
But it didn’t take long for the Sabercats to regroup and for Wright to find the back of the net again. After Matthew Harris’ hard defending forced a giveaway in midfield, Wright smacked a shot from 25 yards that deflected up and over the Faith goalkeeper for the 2-1 lead.
Aaron Jones almost iced the cake when he broke behind the back line 20 minutes later, but after his shot crashed off the underside of the crossbar, Thomas Holloway’s follow-up effort was cleared off the line by a Faith defender.
That close.
As the game wore on, it was clear that Faith would make it a barn-burner. The Eagles peppered the Sabercats but couldn’t find a way past Elms and goalkeeper Ian Balyo.
The freshman shot-stopper made key plays down the stretch to deny Faith, and a back line of Johnathan Perkins, Michael Cripps, and Philip Holloway kept the Eagles off the scoresheet when it mattered most.
Thanks to three goals from Braeden Hansel, the Sabercats secured a 4-2 defeat of Emmaus Bible College on Friday.
Kyle Cummins added the fourth and final goal with a late penalty kick, as the Sabercats kept the foot on the gas to smother their North Region opponents.
Hansel got things started right away with a long-distance connection in the third minute — Hansel sent a ball into the box that looped over the Emmaus goalkeeper and nestled just under the crossbar and into the side netting.
Emmaus equalized right away, signaling the start of an end-to-end battle in the first half. Hansel restated the Sabercats’ case in the 19th minute by firing off a low shot that was just too hot for the goalkeeper to deal with.
The Sabercats had their lead, and Hansel was at the front of the pack.
Emmaus equalized before the break though, showing that they weren’t going down without a fight. At halftime, a 2-2 deadlock was fitting for a high-spirited North Region clash on the Emmaus campus.
The fight continued into the second half, but the Sabercats made better use of their chances and their defending. More and more shots fell the Sabercats’ way, and in the 61st minute, they regained the lead. Grant Kirchner slipped a pass behind the Eagles’ back line to set up Hansel, who thrashed a shot into the top-left corner for an emphatic go-ahead goal. The Sabercats had the wind, the momentum, and an eye on their first win of the season.
That win was sealed from the penalty mark, as Kyle Cummins stepped up under pressure, converting his effort from 12 yards to put the final touches on a hard-earned win.
Ian Balyo collected the first win of his college career by making 3 saves in the win.
Women’s soccer
ANKENY, Iowa — It was a fight all the way to the finish, but the Faith Eagles took home a 1-0 win in the Sabercats’ first North Region clash of the 2021 season on Saturday
Karina Fritz scored the lone goal in the game, connecting in the 80th minute for a dramatic late winner. The loss was the Sabercats’ second in as many days.
The entire contest was hard-fought and physical, as neither team showed signs of backing off or slowing down in the grueling clash. Faith (1-3-1) tested Laura Brown 3 times in the first half, but Brown made the save every time, adding a couple of stops on would-be breakaways.
Going into the half, it was 0-0, but Faith looked to be the more threatening team. The Sabercats (1-4-1) had started to slow after their game the day before.
Faith got what was coming to them, so it seemed, as their relentless pressure resulted in a goal in the 80th minute. Karina Fritz made the difference for the hosts, and her goal would stand until the final whistle.
The Sabercats persisted with their pressure, but they could never find the space for a quality chance on goal. Faith’s defense proved to be a key difference-maker, and time will show the role it will play come the end of the season and the North Region Tournament.
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Sabercats held the Cornell Rams to just a 1-0 halftime lead, but 3 second-half goals from the hosts fueled a 4-0 win Friday in Iowa.
On paper, this was one of the Sabercats’ hardest matches of the season, as they faced a stringent NCAA DIII opponent with a strong schedule coming into the game. It took the Rams 11 minutes to get on the board when Amelia Brown teed up Elissafe Moreno for the go-ahead goal for the hosts. E
arly on, the Sabercats knew it would be a defensive sort of a day, as the Rams’ incessant pressure kept the Sabercast pinned in their own half for a majority of the game.
It took almost an hour for the hosts to get a second, but it would trigger a 3-goal scoring spree in the span of about 20 minutes. Sydney Hancox scored twice and Brown turned from provider to finisher, as the Rams picked up their third win in the last four games.
