JUNEAU — Snow plow operators are trying to avoid accidents and close calls with the same people and vehicles they are trying to help.
The modern plow trucks are equipped with a front plow (12-feet wide), side wing plow (9-feet wide), a computer-controlled salt/liquid de-icing material spreader, LED Lights, and mirrors in many places to help operators see all sides of their equipment. A fully equipped and loaded tri-axle plow truck weighs more than 60,000 pounds, measures 21 feet wide with the wing plow down, 38 feet long, and 13 feet tall.
The people who operate these trucks in all types of weather, both by day and by night, are tasked with a very challenging duty, said Brian Field, Dodge County highway commission. They basically climb aboard, plow/salt and plow/salt until the storm is over. Many times the roads are snow covered and slippery. At times visibility is zero and temperatures are subzero.
They can be required to work around the clock for several days with a standard work policy of 16 hours on duty and 6 hours off between shifts.
A typical Dodge County highway snow plow route is 17 miles long or 34 lane miles. It may take 2 hours or more for a truck to make one pass through the route.
Freezing rain, wind, and heavy snow are some of the challenges nature delivers for these operators, Field said. They are part of the job and cannot be controlled. "There are other challenges of the human nature that can be addressed and hopefully minimized or eliminated," Field added.
Some of the common concerns plow operators face are:
• Motorists driving too fast for conditions. Slow down when it’s slippery.
• Motorists following too closely behind the truck. In many cases vehicles are so close the operator cannot see them in their mirrors. Operators need to be able to safely back up and reposition the truck several times to adequately clear an intersection. Vehicles in their blind spots or following too closely are a hazard. Stay back 200 feet and allow the operators to safely do their job.
• Bright lights. Dim high beam headlights whether one is approaching a plow truck or following a truck.
• Drivers passing plow trucks under slippery conditions. This is not recommended unless the truck is doing shoulder/ditch winging and the pavement is dry.
• At times the operators encounter vehicles approaching them with snow and ice covering the windshield. Clear the entire windshield, side windows, and mirrors to provide safe visibility in all directions.
Distracted driving is a growing concern. Hang up the phone and drive, especially during snow and ice events, Field said. "These operators need respect, consideration, and cooperation to do their jobs safely and successfully."
Hours of coverage during storms vary by class of road.
Class 1 roads receive 24-hour service. Class 1 roads are Interstate 41, US Highway 151, State Highway 60 from State Highway 67 to
Hartford, State Highway 26 from State Highway 60 to Watertown, and State Highway 33 from Beaver Dam to the east county line.
Class 2 roads receive coverage from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Class 2 roads are State Highway 73 from State Highway 33 to Columbus, State Highway 33 from State Highway 73 to Beaver Dam, State Highway 16/60 and 60 from Columbus to State Highway 67, State Highway 26 from State Highway 60 to Waupun, and all of State Highways 68, 175, 28, 67, and 49.
All county roads receive coverage from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It should be everyone’s goal to:
• Minimize traveling in poor weather conditions.
• Allow additional travel time if travelling is required.
• Slow down to a safe speed based on conditions.
• Dim your high beam headlights when approaching or following snow plowing equipment.
• Follow snow removal equipment at a safe distance -- 200 feet is the recommended
minimum distance.
• Never pass a plow truck on a slippery road.
• Give consideration to plow operators at all times. Do not pull out in front of them from a stop sign at an intersection. These trucks are heavy and do not stop as quickly as your car or light truck can.
