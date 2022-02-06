BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909

Villanova 10 3 .769 17 6 .739

Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696

UConn 6 4 .600 15 6 .714

Xavier 6 5 .545 16 6 .727

Creighton 5 5 .500 13 8 .619

Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667

St. John's 5 6 .455 13 9 .591

Butler 4 8 .333 11 12 .478

DePaul 2 9 .182 11 10 .524

Georgetown 0 10 .000 6 15 .286

Saturday's Results

St. John's 75, Butler 72

Villanova 85, UConn 74

DePaul 69, Xavier 65

Sunday's Result

Providence 71, Georgetown 52

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at UConn, 5:30 p.m.

Villanova at St. John's, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Illinois 10 2 .833 17 5 .773

Purdue 9 3 .750 20 3 .870

Wisconsin 9 3 .750 18 4 .818

Michigan St. 8 3 .727 17 5 .773

Ohio St. 7 3 .700 14 5 .737

Indiana 7 5 .583 16 6 .727

Rutgers 7 5 .583 13 9 .591

Michigan 5 5 .500 11 9 .550

Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667

Penn St. 4 7 .364 9 10 .474

Northwestern 4 8 .333 11 10 .524

Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478

Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579

Nebraska 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

Saturday's Results

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76

Rutgers 84, Michigan St. 63

Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49

Sunday's Results

Ohio St. 82, Maryland 67

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.

NBA

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 32 21 .604 —

Toronto 28 23 .549 3

Brooklyn 29 24 .547 3

Boston 29 25 .537 3½

New York 24 29 .453 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 20 .630 —

Charlotte 28 26 .519 6

Atlanta 25 27 .481 8

Washington 24 28 .462 9

Orlando 12 42 .222 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 33 20 .623 —

Milwaukee 33 21 .611 ½

Cleveland 32 21 .604 1

Indiana 19 35 .352 14½

Detroit 12 41 .226 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 37 18 .673 —

Dallas 30 23 .566 6

New Orleans 20 32 .385 15½

San Antonio 20 34 .370 16½

Houston 15 37 .288 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 32 21 .604 —

Denver 29 24 .547 3

Minnesota 28 25 .528 4

Portland 21 33 .389 11½

Oklahoma City 17 35 .327 14½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 42 10 .808 —

Golden State 40 13 .755 2½

L.A. Clippers 27 27 .500 16

L.A. Lakers 26 28 .481 17

Sacramento 20 35 .364 23½

Saturday's Results

Memphis 135, Orlando 115

Miami 104, Charlotte 86

Phoenix 95, Washington 80

L.A. Lakers 122, New York 115, OT

Sacramento 113, Oklahoma City 103

Milwaukee 137, Portland 108

Sunday's Results

Denver 124, Brooklyn 104

Minnesota 118, Detroit 105

Philadelphia 119, Chicago 108

Atlanta at Dallas

Boston at Orlando

Indiana at Cleveland

New Orleans at Houston

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Denver, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.

